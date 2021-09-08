CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Burning Dry Firewood Saves Money and Improves Air Quality

vermont.gov
 5 days ago

Evaluating the moisture content of firewood can be tricky. Wood can be purchased when it is “green,” “seasoned,” “dried,” or “kiln dried,” but these are relative terms and wood is only ready to be burned when its moisture content is 20% or less. Wet wood is a waste. Instead of creating heat for your home, burning wet wood means that that energy goes into boiling off residual water so that the wood can ignite, and in the process releases pollution into the air and creosote in your chimney, which can lead to a fire hazard. Burning dry wood saves you money and improves air quality.

anr.vermont.gov

