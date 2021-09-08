Burning Dry Firewood Saves Money and Improves Air Quality

New Hope residents can save money, by saving energy with the help of the Home Energy Squad. The Home Energy Squad is Xcel Energy and CenterPoint Energy’s program to help people save energy by performing home energy audits for customers in New Hope, and other area cities. They offer in-person visits, as well as free virtual consultations. The virtual consultations can be done by phone, mobile device, or computer. According to Home Energy Squad Outreach Specialist, Terry Chaney, these one on one conversations off the customer energy saving advice from an energy expert, and give them the chance to ask specific questions about their home. The consultation can also help determine if the home would benefit from an in-person visit from the Home Energy Squad. The in-person visits bring 2 energy experts to your home or apartment to assess energy saving options, and install energy saving products. There are 2 types of in-person visit; the Energy Planner, and the Energy Saver. Chaney says, “The main focus of the Energy Saver visit is installing products. So we will install LED light bulbs, door weather stripping, efficient shower heads, faucet aerators, a programmable thermostat, and at the Energy Planner visit, we will still install the same products, however, we will also do what’s called a blower door test. This is a big fan that is set up, usually in the front door, and it’ll, in essence, depressurize the house, and measure how leaky the home is.” For New Hope residents the city covers half the cost of the in-person visits, so the Energy Saver, which is normally $70, comes down to $35, while the Energy Planner, which is normally $100 ends up costing residents $50. Free in-person visits are also available to income-qualified households. To schedule an appointment, go to http://www.HomeEnergySquad.net.