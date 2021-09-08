CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Salisbury, CT

The Benefits Of Forgetting

By Lakeville Journal Editorial
tricornernews.com
 5 days ago

The next time you misplace your glasses, lose your car keys, or can’t recall someone’s name, take heart. Forgetting is not necessarily a failure of your mind. It is a required function that helps your mind to work best. That was the underlying message Dr. Scott A. Small, a physician...

tricornernews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salisbury, CT
City
New York City, NY
Local
Connecticut Health
City
Millerton, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brain Research#Columbia University#Noble Horizons
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zoom
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
PTSD
Related
HealthPosted by
EatThis

Forgetting This One Thing Can Mean You Have Dementia

Dementia is a much-feared condition associated with aging. But it's becoming more common, simply because more of us are living longer. According to the World Health Organization, dementia cases are expected to triple from their current rate by the year 2050. Although the disease is progressive and there is currently no cure, treatments are available to slow its progression if at all possible. The key is early detection. In particular, forgetting one thing might mean you're developing dementia. Read on to find out more, and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
EatThis

7 Signs Someone is Getting Dementia, According to Experts

Sure, most people have trouble remembering things as they get older. However, many cognitive changes are a normal part of aging—including dementia. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines dementia as a general term to describe "impaired ability to remember, think, or make decisions that interferes with doing everyday activities." And, an estimated 5 million adults live with it. While there is no cure for dementia, identifying it early rather than later can be helpful in terms of management. Here are 7 signs someone is getting dementia, per the Alzheimer's Association—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Beauty & Fashionsixtyandme.com

It’s Not Dementia! 5 Factors That Contribute to Forgetfulness

You have misplaced your car keys. It is the third time this week. Is this the beginning of dementia? Maybe. Maybe not. Many things in our lives run to the extreme. On the one extreme, memory loss and confusion were once considered a normal part of aging. Now we know that people can remain alert and vibrant well into their senior years.
Mental Healthwvua23.com

Health Matters: Anxiety

Anxiety is so common it’s unusual when someone never feels anxious. But too much anxiety can take a toll not only on our minds but on our bodies, leading to back pain, high blood pressure and the worsening of chronic health conditions. University Medical Center Psychiatrist Dr. James Reeves said...
Mental HealthLockport Union-Sun

MENTAL HEALTH WELL-BEING: Empty nest syndrome

As children of all ages integrate back into the school year, sometimes this brings about overdue routine, stability, excitement or sometimes even new challenges. Interestingly enough this year may be more difficult than ever before specifically for the parental guardians of college-bound students. The transition of children leaving the home...
Mental Healthsixtyandme.com

How to Cope with the Suicide of a Loved One

Although suicide isn’t a subject most of us like to talk about, the fact is that September is National Suicide Prevention Month. Suicide is an issue that has been occupying my mind for more than five decades. It all began when I was 10 years old and my grandmother took her life in my childhood home – her bedroom was next to mine, and I’m the one who found her.
Mental HealthDaily Republic

Simple ways to maintain memory as you age

Adults confront various age-related side effects as they transition from middle age to their golden years. Skin may begin to wrinkle and hair may turn gray, but those are just the visible side effects of aging. Many additional effects are unseen, but those changes can have a profound effect on adults’ quality of life.
HealthPosted by
EatThis

Not Remembering This One Thing Can Be a Sign of Dementia

Dementia is one of the most feared developments of aging. And it's increasingly common. But as the saying goes, knowledge is power—and it's also the case with this insidious disorder. Although dementia is a progressive disease, and there is no cure at present, identifying it early gives doctors the chance to slow its progression and extend quality of life. The key to this early detection: Recognizing one of the most common symptoms. Read on to find out what it is—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
Mental Healthspring.org.uk

A Common Sign Of An Anxiety Disorder

Repetitive negative thoughts often have a common cause. Taking too much personal responsibility and blaming oneself are both strongly linked to anxiety disorders, research finds. People who take too much responsibility are more likely to develop Generalised Anxiety Disorder (GAD) and/or Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD). Anxious people often strongly agree with...
Mental Healthuconn.edu

Not (Just) a Shock: ECT Reduces Suicides in Depressed Elders

Electroconvulsive therapy reduces deaths by suicide among older adults with depression in the months immediately following hospitalization, researchers report in the 10 September issue of the American Journal of Psychiatry. As suicide risk is highest just after hospitalization among those with depression, the therapy could save lives. Electroconvulsive therapy involves...
Mental HealthPosted by
EatThis

This Is How EMDR Therapy Can Help You Cope with Anxiety

Earlier this year, Prince Harry revealed he has used a therapy called EMDR to cope with anxiety and trauma, including trauma resulting from his mother Princess Diana's death when he was 12. He demonstrates the technique in the Apple TV+ docuseries The Me You Can't See. EMDR stands for eye...
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

Why Do Mental Health Professionals Avoid Diagnosing Borderline Personality Disorder?

Mental health providers can be reluctant to diagnose BPD and other personality disorders due to diagnosis criteria, insurance, and stigma. Not diagnosing BPD, where appropriate, can adversely affect treatment. Traits of BPD can be communicated without formally diagnosing the full personality disorder. Many mental health professionals are reluctant to diagnose...
Walton County, GAWalton Tribune

Some anniversaries are impossible to forget

My husband and I celebrated our 39th wedding anniversary on Sunday. I remember the day of our wedding well, but not every anniversary makes a mark on my memory. Over the past decade, we usually eat out or take in a movie on Aug. 29 each year. Sunday it was lunch at a Mexican restaurant, and an evening walk with the dog along the trails at Turner Lake Park in Covington. In these chaotic times we live in, low key and relaxed celebrations are fine with us.
Public HealthPosted by
IBTimes

World Suicide Prevention Day: Uplifting Quotes To Inspire Hope

World Suicide Prevention Day is observed every year on Sept. 10 to raise awareness about suicide prevention and attempt to transform millions of lives before it is too late. First commemorated in 2003 by the International Association of Suicide, the theme for this year’s celebration is "Creating hope through action."
Mental HealthWrcbtv.com

How Art Can Help Relieve Stress

Originally Posted On: Can Art Help Relieve Stress? | Art Therapy for Stress (sageclinic.org) Excessive stress is nothing new to many people across the country, both young and old. Whether it’s a busy home or work life or you’re dealing with mental or physical health issues that are putting you on edge, there are alternative forms of treatment that may help relieve your stress.
Mental HealthMedicalXpress

Not (just) a shock: ECT reduces suicides in depressed elders

Electroconvulsive therapy reduces deaths by suicide among older adults with depression in the months immediately following hospitalization, researchers report in the 10 September issue of the American Journal of Psychiatry. As suicide risk is highest just after hospitalization among those with depression, the therapy could save lives. Electroconvulsive therapy involves...
Mental HealthThrive Global

How Everyday Activities Support Mental Health

The benefits of regular exercise on mental health and general wellbeing are well documented by research scientists, mental health professionals, medical doctors, and exercise enthusiasts everywhere. The CDC recently released a new set of guidelines that describe in simple terms how much exercise adults should get each week to experience the benefits of exercise.

Comments / 0

Community Policy