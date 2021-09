Felician University is seeking a detail-oriented, dependable administrative professional to serve as the Administrative Coordinator for the School of Nursing. The Administrative Coordinator reports to the Associate Dean of Strategic Planning and Student Success and provides support in all areas of the Prelicensure Program, including but not limited to: budget preparation, expense tracking, student communications, record/report creation and updating, preparation of course calendars and schedules, and assistance with key departmental events, such as graduation and white coat ceremonies.