Clinton, IL

Det. Todd Ummel retiring from Clinton Police Dept.

The Clinton Journal
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLINTON — Det. Todd Ummel, of the Clinton Police Department is preparing to retire after 32 years as a law enforcement officer. Ummel began his career with the Clinton Police Department in 1989 and in his combined 32 years in the law enforcement profession, 22 with Clinton Police Department 1989-1999 and 2009-2021, he has served in the roles of Patrol Officer, Patrol Sergeant, K9 Handler, Field Training Officer, Task Force 6 Inspector, Juvenile Officer and Detective.

