Military

DARPA Looks to Microbes to Process Rare Earth Elements

By C. Todd Lopez
defense.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRare earth elements — a group of 17 metals, including neodymium — are used in lasers, precision-guided weapons, magnets for motors and other devices that are at the heart of many critical technologies the Defense Department depends on. While the U.S. has domestic access to rare earth elements, it doesn't...

Hank Bauer
#Rare Earth Elements#Darpa#Earth Materials#Rare Metals#Darpa#The Defense Department#Dod#The American Red Cross
Military
Politics
Science
United States Department of Defense
Qatar
Vietnam
China
