BHS Standout Marra Johnson Competes in Girls State Championship for Fourth Time, Finishes Ninth
Bridgeport High School multi-sport standout Marra Johnson took part in the 2021 WVSSAC Girls State Championship Match on Tuesday at Mingo Bottom Golf Course in Wirt County. She was one of five girls honored for competing in the event all four years of her high school career as the event began in 2018. Also accomplishing the feat were Parkersburg’s Molly McLean, John Marshalll’s Lauren Tekely, Ripley’s Ashlyn Donohew and Berkeley Springs’ Sara Veara.connect-bridgeport.com
