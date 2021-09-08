CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
25th Judicial District Nominating Committee sends the names of nominees for two district judges to governor

kscourts.org
 5 days ago

TOPEKA—The 25th Judicial District Nominating Commission has sent the names of three nominees for district judge to Gov. Laura Kelly, who has 60 days to decide who will fill the vacancy created by Chief Judge Robert Frederick’s January 1, 2022, retirement. The 25th Judicial District is composed of Finney, Greeley,...

