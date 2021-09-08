CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia City Council Passes Resolution Honoring President Emerita Sister Maureen McGarrity, CSFN, Ph.D.

Cover picture for the articleEarlier this year, the Council of the City of Philadelphia adopted a resolution honoring the leadership of Holy Family University President Emerita Sister Maureen McGarrity, CSFN, Ph.D. The resolution recognizes Sister Maureen’s lifelong dedication and service to the area, including attending both Nazareth Academy High School and Holy Family; joining the Congregation of the Sisters of the Holy Family of Nazareth; teaching at St. Katherine of Siena, Nazareth Academy, and Holy Family University; and leading Holy Family University as President from July 2014 to July 2021.

