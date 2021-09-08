Speaker Heastie Announces Appointment of Adam W. Perry to the Cannabis Control Board

Speaker Carl Heastie today announced that he has appointed Adam W. Perry to serve on the Cannabis Control Board. “As we create the mechanisms and regulations around the new legal cannabis industry, it is critical that we have people involved that are committed to our communities and to ensuring that the industry serves the people of New York,” Speaker Heastie said. “Adam W. Perry is deeply invested in New York’s communities, and will bring that dedication to his new role and be an asset to the Cannabis Control Board.”