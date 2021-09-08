Korn Ferry Hits Record High on Heels of Earnings Win

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleKorn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) is a global organizational consulting firm. KFY designs organization structures, roles, and responsibilities for clients by helping to hire people and advising on how to reward and motivate a workforce. Korn Ferry has 7,000 experts in more than 50 countries working on five core areas: Organization Strategy, Assessment and Succession, Talent Acquisition, Leadership & Professional Development, and Total Rewards. This afternoon, KFY was last seen up 2.2% at $74.58.

Korn Ferry swings to big profit beat as fee revenue rises to a record, provides upbeat outlook

Korn Ferry reported Wednesday fiscal first-quarter profit and sales that rose above expectations, as the executive search and consulting company experienced record fee revenue that increased in all lines of its business. The stock was still inactive in premarket trading. For the quarter to July 31, the company swung to net income of $74.8 million, or $1.37 a share, from a loss of $30.8 million, or 58 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share of $1.37 was well above the FactSet consensus of $1.07. Total revenue grew 69.5% to $588.1 million, beating the FactSet consensus of $540.5 million. Fee revenue increased 70.1% to $585.4 million, as executive search fee revenue rose 80.6% to $216.9 million and recruitment process outsourcing, professional search data fee revenue increased 102.8% to $139.3 million, consulting fee revenue grew 49.5% to $148.5 million and digital data fee revenue rose 44% to $80.7 million. For the second quarter, the company expects EPS of $1.30 to $1.44, above the FactSet consensus of 92 cents. The stock has rallied 67.8% year to date through Tuesday, while the S&P 500 has gained 20.3%.
