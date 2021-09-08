New Book “Let Them Lead” Explores Lessons in Leadership from America’s Worst High School Hockey Team
Author, speaker, writer and lecturer John U. Bacon on what coaching the nation’s worst hockey team taught him about leadership and teamwork. How did a former high school hockey player, who never scored a goal, end up coaching that same team and leading them into national recognition? That’s the story laid out in John U. Bacon’s latest book titled, “Let Them Lead: Unexpected Lessons in Leadership from America’s Worst High School Hockey Team.” In it, Bacon recounts his journey from playing hockey to coaching it, and explores how uplifting leadership practices drawn from his own experience ended up transforming the nation’s worst high school hockey team into one of the best.wdet.org
