New Book “Let Them Lead” Explores Lessons in Leadership from America’s Worst High School Hockey Team

What inspired freshman forward recruit Madison Conley to travel 14 hours from Maine to join Liberty University’s ACHA Division II women’s hockey team?. “My goal has always been to play college hockey since I just fell in love with it when I was young, but not only the hockey, I love Liberty,” she said. “I came down here in November for (College For A Weekend) and I just fell in love with the school and it made it 10 times better. Everyone has been so nice and that’s one of my favorite things about Liberty. Everyone is so welcoming and I am happy to be here.”