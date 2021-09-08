CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Governor Northam/AG Herring statements on removal of Robert E. Lee Monument

By Royal Examiner
royalexaminer.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRICHMOND—Governor Ralph Northam issued the following statement after the Robert E. Lee Monument was officially removed. “After 133 years, the statue of Robert E. Lee has finally come down—the last Confederate statue on Monument Avenue, and the largest in the South. The public monuments reflect the story we choose to tell about who we are as a people. It is time to display history as history, and use the public memorials to honor the full and inclusive truth of who we are today and in the future.”

royalexaminer.com

