CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alamosa County, CO

Where Are The Moderate Dems

Alamosa Valley Courier
 5 days ago

For the last 5 years, the voices of moderate Alamosa County Democrats have been ‘missing in action’ on a host of critical issues and alarming events. The political and social fabric of our fleeting democracy is on fire, yet local Democrats appear unwilling or unable to counter the ultra-radical positions initiated by their Congressional leaders. Although the vast majority of registered Democrats are not committed Socialist ideologues, the core of the Democrat Party has been strangely silent – and their silence is deafening.

alamosanews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Alamosa County, CO
Local
Colorado Government
Alamosa County, CO
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Dems#Congressional#Socialist#The Democrat Party#The Electoral College#Lincoln#Communist#Chinese#Alamosans#The Department Of Justice
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Related
Congress & CourtsFairfield Sun Times

Will Democratic Leaders Side With Progressives or Moderates?

Sen. Bernie Sanders is traipsing through red states trying to sell the biggest tax increase in American history to GOP voters, knowing full well not one Republican senator will be supporting his plan to spend trillions on social welfare programs. But these days Sanders is king, chairman of the Senate...
PoliticsDerrick

Canada Conservative leader questioned about moderating party

TORONTO (AP) — The leader of Canada’s Conservative party said Thursday he is personally “pro choice” and voters can trust his leadership after being asked during an election debate about some of his candidates who have more conservative views than him on issues like abortion and climate change. Prime Minister...
Presidential ElectionNew Jersey Globe

Gottheimer sitting on high approval ratings, poll by moderate Dems shows

Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-Wyckoff) has a job approval rating of 47%-29% in New Jersey’s 5th district, according to a Luce Research poll. President Joe Biden has approvals of 51%-42% in the North Jersey district, which includes parts of Bergen, Passaic, Sussex and Warren counties. He won the 5th by six points in 2020; Donald Trump carried the same district by 1% in 2016.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Axios

Biden faces Dem defections

Vulnerable House and Senate Democrats are distancing themselves from President Biden over Afghanistan, with one calling the evacuation "egregiously mishandled." Why it matters: Biden's poll numbers have fallen as the Delta variant spread and the Afghanistan exit proved harrowing. Now, some Democrats in swing states and districts are publicly distancing themselves.
Presidential ElectionBeaumont Enterprise

LETTER: Biden, Dems are messing up

Why is everyone dumping on Joe Biden for the deaths and mess in Afghanistan? Put the blame where it belongs, on every Democratic voter who put this bumbling buffoon and his cackling sidekick in the White House. Maybe now they can see how corrupt, incompetent and morally bankrupt their party is. I doubt it because they are blinded by hatred.
Presidential Electionexpressnews.com

Commentary: Biden and Dems are in trouble in '22

I have written several op-eds criticizing former President Donald Trump for his lack of ethics, incessant lying and violation of the oath of office. In addition, I have never concealed my support for candidate and then President Joe Biden. But as a scholar of rhetoric, I am an equal opportunity...
Presidential ElectionWashington Post

Democrats wanted Trump gone. Now they want him on the ballot.

LOS ANGELES — Democrats are growing confident that California Gov. Gavin Newsom will prevail in Tuesday's recall election, averting political disaster by energizing liberal voters. Across the country, his party is paying close attention to how he's doing it: Warning Democrats that if they stay home, Donald Trump and his agenda will prevail.
Presidential Electionnickiswift.com

Mary Trump Speaks Out As To Why Donald Trump May Not Be Able To Make A Political Comeback

Donald Trump has yet to announce whether he's running for president again in 2024, but it's clear that he still has plenty of supporters within the Republican party. People are still flocking to rallies to hear him speak, and, according to an Emerson College Poll, registered voters gave him a slight edge over President Joe Biden in a potential rematch, with 47% of respondents backing the former president and 46% saying they'd vote for Biden again.
U.S. PoliticsHuffingtonPost

Kevin McCarthy Ripped On Twitter After Bizarre 3-Word All-Caps Vaccine Rant

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Sunday tweeted an all-caps rant opposing vaccine mandates. “NO VACCINE MANDATES,” his post simply read. McCarthy’s message didn’t mention a specific vaccine. However, it comes as Republicans fight President Joe Biden’s push to require most Americans to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The congressman...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, the White House Has a New Warning for You

Even in the face of the Delta variant, a growing body of evidence shows that being vaccinated is an effective way to protect yourself from COVID-19—especially in preventing death or hospitalization from the disease. Recently, full approval of the Pfizer vaccine from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) led to a surge in new mandates to be put in place by local officials, making the shots a requirement to enter certain businesses such as bars, restaurants, theaters, and gyms. But while such changes have so far been limited to the city or state level, the White House has made it clear that a major set of changes is coming very soon and warning that those who are unvaccinated may feel the effects.
Congress & Courtstalesbuzz.com

Joni Ernst’s Attack On Joe Biden’s Vaccine Mandates Has People Saying, ‘Wait, What?’

Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) raised eyebrows when she claimed President Joe Biden’s new COVID-19 vaccine mandates were just a “diversion away from 9/11.”. “They are leading by coercion,” Ernst railed Friday against the Biden White House’s sweeping directives on Fox News, joining the chorus of GOP criticism leveled against the plans that seek to end the pandemic.

Comments / 0

Community Policy