Where Are The Moderate Dems
For the last 5 years, the voices of moderate Alamosa County Democrats have been ‘missing in action’ on a host of critical issues and alarming events. The political and social fabric of our fleeting democracy is on fire, yet local Democrats appear unwilling or unable to counter the ultra-radical positions initiated by their Congressional leaders. Although the vast majority of registered Democrats are not committed Socialist ideologues, the core of the Democrat Party has been strangely silent – and their silence is deafening.alamosanews.com
