UNCP football game at West Virginia Wesleyan canceled

By Staff report
The Robesonian
 4 days ago

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. — Officials from the Mountain East Conference announced Wednesday evening that Saturday’s regularly-scheduled football game between UNC Pembroke and West Virginia Wesleyan has been canceled due to COVID-19 protocols being invoked within the West Virginia Wesleyan program. The game will not be made up.

UNCP is now scheduled to open up its 2021 campaign on Sept. 18 when the Braves suit up to battle Glenville State (0-0) in a 6 p.m. contest at Grace P. Johnson Stadium.

Reserved-seat single game and season ticket packages have already gone on sale and can be purchased by visiting UNCPBraves.com/Tickets. For questions regarding football season tickets, contact the UNCP Athletic Ticket Office at (910) 775-4123, or email tickets@uncp.edu.

The Robesonian

 https://www.robesonian.com
State
Virginia State
