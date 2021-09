When you live in a smaller space (#itme), investing in a foldable exercise bike is just one smart way of optimizing your home gym. Sacrificing five feet of precious floor space for a spin bike (or any other large, heavy exercise equipment) is a big commitment. And even if you do have an empty living room corner to tuck it away in, it's not exactly the most visually appealing type of home decor (I know this, because I spent three months staring at an exercise bike from my bed before deciding to give it back). But thanks to some of the best foldable exercise bikes on the market, you can commit to an at-home spin routine without having to give up a single unnecessary inch for the cause.