Disney+ lays out thrills and chills for Halloween

WBAL Radio
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith Halloween close at hand, Disney+ has rolled out a full listing of all the spooky titles in its catalog. They include classics like Hocus Pocus and The Nightmare Before Christmas, to special spooky episodes of shows like WandaVision and Marvel Studios' What If... to Wizards of Waverly Place, The Simpsons and That's So Raven.

