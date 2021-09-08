CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Endpoint Security Series: Principles to Determine the Optimal Endpoint Security Solution

Cover picture for the article

Malicious actors are exploiting an unprecedented opportunity to breach organizations worldwide using endpoints as the top attack vector. 39% of security professionals are not confident in their existing endpoint protection solution’s resilience. The cost of a malware attack, for example, is estimated to reach $2.6 million\[2\] per company, on average. A single, unified agent can streamline processes, simplify management, reduce the total cost of ownership (TCO) and reduce the risk of damage to brand equity and customer trust.

hackernoon.com

