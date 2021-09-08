Vans Musicians Wanted Announces Global Concert Stream on Sept. 22
Vans®, the original action sports brand and global icon for creative self-expression, announces the official concert stream for the 2021 Vans Musicians Wanted competition, to be hosted on September 22. The global music competition welcomes finalists from around the world including the Americas, Europe and Asia-Pacific regions to perform for a global audience and for their opportunity to win Vans product, Kramer gear, global music distribution, and Spotify and Apple Music playlisting. Vans Musicians Wanted regional finalists will also have the chance to share the stage with tongue-in-cheek, genre-bending British rocker, YUNGBLUD!shop-eat-surf.com
