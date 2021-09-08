Vans Musicians Wanted Announces Global Concert Stream on Sept. 22

For those whose Latin is a little rusty, ​‘Dentata’ means ​‘toothed’, and this debut album from former Dentata member Dana Dentata certainly packs plenty of bite. Everything about it seems to be confrontational, in fact, from a title that skirts just the right side of ridiculousness, to tracks that smash the listener in the face over and over again. But in a good, occasionally bizarre and always intriguing way.