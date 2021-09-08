CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Expense Breakdown: How Much Does it Cost to Create a Mobile App?

By Tatsiana Kerimova
Posted by 
HackerNoon
HackerNoon
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

To answer this question, we need to know that not all mobile apps are equal. And the inequality is not only in the platform that it is developed for. The cost of app development doesn't only hinge on the development time and hourly rates. It depends on several factors, including the features and their functionality, design complexity, backend infrastructure, administration panel costs, and of course, the number of team members involved in the process and post-release expenses. This article provides you with a crystal-clear picture of how much app development costs in 2021.

hackernoon.com

Comments / 0

HackerNoon

HackerNoon

506
Followers
8K+
Post
58K+
Views
ABOUT

How Hackers Start Their Afternoons - HackerNoon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 12,000+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for millions of curious and insightful monthly readers.

 https://hackernoon.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smartphone App
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Mobile Apps
Related
Technologyatlantanews.net

How Much Does Pipedrive Cost

Want a visual representation of your sales process? If this is the case, there is no better option than Pipedrive. As the sales world is getting more advanced, more and more sales professionals are considering Pipedrive consultants to focus, track progress, and optimize and grow. You might have heard about...
Cell Phonesbutterpolish.com

What Does It Take For A New Mobile App To Thrive In Market?

Since mobile apps have penetrated every nook and corner of our everyday lives, it is difficult for a new mobile app to thrive with success. It is common knowledge that only a small portion of the apps across iOS and Android marketplaces get their desired success. What are the key...
Home & GardenPosted by
BobVila

How Much Does Window Cleaning Cost?

Whether you want to improve your home’s curb appeal or make the most of the view at your home, the windows need to be clean. If you don’t do windows (as the old joke goes), you can hire someone who does. Window cleaning cost typically ranges from $149 to $296, with the national average at about $213. As with other house cleaning duties, size is the predominant factor in pricing. The price also depends on the accessibility of the windows, the number of panes, and how dirty they are. Some cleaners charge per window, others by square footage, and some by the hour. Either way, hiring a professional to do this job can save time and money, especially after adding in the costs for supplies if you do it yourself.
ComputersPosted by
HackerNoon

How to add reCAPTCHA or hCAPTCHA to any web application

CAPTCHA was created at Carnegie Mellon University back in 2000. The most well known and widely used services are reCAPTcha and hCAPTCHA. These services have a client-side and server-side component for both services. Adding the client side bits for both is reasonably straightforward, but the server side of these is not always that simple. Free service [reCAPtCHAme] works with both services and can be implemented on any website.
Cell PhonesPosted by
HackerNoon

How to Secure Your Applications

Andreas Schranzhofer, CTO of Scalable Capital, explains the importance of app security and the techniques he used when securing his FinTech app. He explains how to secure apps from the frontend to the backend and everything in between. He explains the importance of data frugle APIs, why you need both security and obfuscation as well as tools he uses in his software development lifecycle.
ElectronicsPosted by
BobVila

How Much Is SimpliSafe’s Monthly Cost?

Home security systems have multiple benefits: They can deter criminals from targeting your home in the first place, alert both you and the security company about attempted break-ins, provide a loud siren to encourage anyone who does break in to leave quickly, and prompt law enforcement to rush to your door. The cost of the equipment, installation, and monthly monitoring, which traditional systems typically bind you to for 3 years, can be prohibitive for many customers. In the past few years, a number of DIY-style security programs have changed the security industry, offering cameras and sensors that can be installed and monitored by the purchaser. SimpliSafe is one of those security companies, and it has combined professional monitoring and its many benefits with the DIY installation and contract-free option of the DIY model, bringing customers a more flexible choice for home security with lower start-up and monthly costs. But how does the SimpliSafe monthly cost stack up to the competition?
ComputersPosted by
HackerNoon

First-Hand Experience of Applying Nielsen's Usability Heuritics in Design

Linx Designer is a visual backend, integration and automation programming environment and low-code programming environment. Users develop applications by connecting blocks on a free-form canvas. The target users for Linx range from professional developers to business people with some programming experience and knowledge of coding concepts. We wanted users to feel that they were programming applications, just on a higher level and without writing any code. In Linx, the terms we created in the. terms we. use to describe users are used to describe concepts developers use to use to. describe them in programming terms.
EconomyPosted by
HackerNoon

How to Use Test Coverage for Business Profitability

Test coverage is a metric that determines the scope of different types of tests. Unit and integration tests are most often carried out by developers or automation QA. System testing can be done either manually or automated, for example, using the Selenium tool. Testing helps to find and fix bugs and potential problems even before the application is presented to the public. Testing tools to use: Selenium, Appium, Laravel, Cucumber, Jestest and Jest for testing code.
InternetPosted by
HackerNoon

10 Trendy Web Design Options to Make a Website That Converts

It takes less than two-tenths of a second for online consumers to form an opinion about your brand. Bad website design and outdated aesthetics are major credibility killers. From retro fonts to 3D modeling, there’s a lot to enjoy in 2021. We handpicked web design inspirations that will help to increase your conversion rate. The White House added dark mode as an option to its site in 2021. It provides users with a low-contrast site or app that is easier to look at in a low light environment.
Cell Phonesbiometricupdate.com

Mobile app friction report – Login authentication and password reset

Time spent on mobile financial apps in the US has grown more than 90% in 2020. A frictionless mobile app experience is more important than ever. This edition of Incognia‘s Mobile App Friction Report contains data and analysis of mobile app login authentication and password friction index for 27 leading financial services apps.
TechnologyPosted by
HackerNoon

How Are Smart Cities Made 'Smart': Top 6 Enabling Technologies

Smart cities are developed with the help of various information and computational technologies, particularly wireless sensor networks, the Internet of Things(IoT), and cloud computing. Smart cities comprise an enormous amount of sensors that are continuously generating data. The top 6 enabling technologies include big data analytics, IoT, blockchain, smart dust, cloud computing, and smartphones.
Cell PhonesPosted by
HackerNoon

Build an Easy Desktop app With Electron

The Electron app is a cross-platform app that can work in any OS. We will use a Vanilla JavaScript project and turn it into an Electron project. The project is created using Node.js and Node.JS. Creating your desktop app can be easy with Electron. You can build cross-platform applications that...
Coding & Programminggitconnected.com

Incorporating Multivariate Testing Into Your Web Development

One of the most common problems with building a website isn’t actually technical at all, but more based on discovering which of your ideas is most likely to resonate with your audience. While A/B testing has become a popular way of trialing different designs, web development is rarely binary, and it’s possible to lose sight of winning widgets and above-the-fold calls-to-action. This is where multivariate testing steps in.
Cell Phonessouthfloridareporter.com

Mobile App Development Process Steps: From Idea To Success

The popularity of the mobile app industry is growing yearly, as more and more companies and services go online and develop their own applications. In 2023, mobile apps are projected to generate more than $935 billion in revenue via paid downloads and in-app advertising. Thus, if you still don’t have any applications available for Android or iOS devices, it’s time to create one. Follow the steps of the mobile app development process mentioned in this guide to launch an application that will stand out among your competitors!
Marketsmakeuseof.com

The 5 Most Expensive NFTs⁠—And Why They Cost So Much

Non-fungible tokens, better known as NFTs, have exploded in popularity in recent months. The crypto community's eagerness to invest in these assets has driven their prices sky-high, with the most popular NFTs selling for millions of dollars. An NFT's value comes from its uniqueness and allows digital artists to profit from their work. With all the buzz surrounding NFTs, it's a great time to take a look at the most expensive NFTs sold to date.
ComputersPosted by
HackerNoon

ML & Data Science: 7 Misconceptions and Mistakes to Avoid

Machine Learning (ML) is a branch of artificial intelligence (AI) and computer science that focuses on using data and algorithms to imitate the way that humans learn, gradually improving its accuracy. ML could be a way to extend and improve your business, but it won't take magic decisions for you, and you'd better not use it until you have data. ML has not replaced engineering. Algorithms don't replace killer features at all but it's not always easy to take critical decisions at all critical decisions.
EconomyPosted by
BobVila

How Much Does a Home Warranty Cost?

As with an appliance or car warranty, a home warranty protects your investment from system failures. For many home buyers, especially those purchasing older homes, a warranty can reduce the financial risk in the vulnerable period immediately after the sale, before the homeowner has had time to build up an emergency fund. But this only helps if the home buyer ultimately spends less on the warranty than they would on emergency home costs, or if the home warranty cost doesn’t prevent them from building their emergency fund. The total cost will vary by home warranty company and is directly affected by what’s covered in the base plan, what add-ons are selected, and the service charges for service visits and claims. It’s critical to read the fine print and understand what is and is not covered and what conditions may exist to make claims when budgeting for home warranty cost.
SoftwarePosted by
HackerNoon

Accelerating Write-Intensive Data Workloads on AWS S3

We introduce Replicated Async Write to allow users to complete writes to Alluxio file system and return quickly with high application performance. When running write-intensive ETL jobs in the cloud using Spark, MapReduce, or Hive, directly writing the output to AWS S3 often yields slow, unstable performance or complicated error handling due to throughput throttling, object storage semantics among many other reasons.
SoftwarePosted by
HackerNoon

The Importance of Testing For Accessibility and Tool Recommendations

Accessibility Testing is evaluating how easily users with disabilities can use a component or a system. The main objective of accessibility testing is to ensure that there are no barriers for the usage of a software product or service by users with different capabilities. Read this article to learn the basics and find out some useful tools of Accessibility Testing.

Comments / 0

Community Policy