Expense Breakdown: How Much Does it Cost to Create a Mobile App?

Whether you want to improve your home’s curb appeal or make the most of the view at your home, the windows need to be clean. If you don’t do windows (as the old joke goes), you can hire someone who does. Window cleaning cost typically ranges from $149 to $296, with the national average at about $213. As with other house cleaning duties, size is the predominant factor in pricing. The price also depends on the accessibility of the windows, the number of panes, and how dirty they are. Some cleaners charge per window, others by square footage, and some by the hour. Either way, hiring a professional to do this job can save time and money, especially after adding in the costs for supplies if you do it yourself.