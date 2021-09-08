CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giro Launches New Latch MTB Shoes

Cover picture for the articleThe Latch features highly elastic rubber sole compound called Tack Rubber as well as slow rebound Mute Foam injection molded midsole. Courtesy of Giro Sport Design. Giro Sport Design, the cycling world’s design leader, today announced the release of Latch, a brand new, all-mountain flat pedal shoe that incorporates breakthrough Mute™ Foam midsole technology and an innovative Tack™ Rubber outer sole compound that work together to greatly increase foot to pedal contact, grip, and rider stability. Additionally, Latch features a breathable microfiber upper, hydrophobic structural inners for faster drying, and minimal seams and stitching for increased durability. The Giro Latch mountain bike shoe is available immediately from authorized Giro retailers andwww.giro.com for $150 US MSRP / €139.95 / UK TK.

