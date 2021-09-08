Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Chicago Unveils New Anthem to Help Chicagoland Buyers, Sellers and Renters Move Confidently

"This was such a special transaction to be a part of,” Gemme said. “I was able to work with the buyer and seller (who are both Military Veterans) on achieving their lifelong goal of owning a property to be used as a reintegration facility to help Navy SEALs and other service Veterans have a haven to rest and relax while looking for job placement in the work sector. It was truly an honor to be part of this amazing next step my clients lives.” Boasting one of the most amazing views in Tahoe City, the six-bedroom, five-bedroom and five-partial home is made for entertaining. The commercial kitchen is sure to be enjoyed and flows seamlessly to the grand living room.