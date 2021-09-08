CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Chicago Unveils New Anthem to Help Chicagoland Buyers, Sellers and Renters Move Confidently

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO, IL - Diane Glass, CEO of Chicago real estate brokerage Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Chicago, unveiled the Move Confidently anthem to the company on August 19th. Move Confidently works in concert with a new brand campaign that is bold and innovative and captures the BHHS Chicago story and shares it with Chicagoland and Harbor Country, Michigan buyers, sellers and renters as well as consumers and real estate brokers.

