Five Things to Know: Badgers Finish Homestand Against Butler

Texas football is getting an early look at one of its future conference does on Saturday. It didn’t go well for Steve Sarkisian’s club. The Longhorns impressed in Sark’s first game leading the team against a ranked Louisiana club, winning 38-18. Arkansas had a surprisingly solid first year under Sam Pittman last year, but was still definitely a middling SEC team at best. Texas entered the game in Fayetteville as a 6.5-point favorite.