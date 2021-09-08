Five Things to Know: Badgers Finish Homestand Against Butler
MADISON, Wis. – — UW men's soccer heads into this week with a matchup against Butler on Friday at 7 p.m. Admission is free. Last timeout – Wisconsin went 0-1-1 in its two matches against Western Michigan and DePaul. Freshman keeper Adir Raphael recorded two saves in his first start as a Badger and helped UW earn its first clean sheet of the season in a 0-0 draw against WMU. On Sunday, the team outshot DePaul, but dropped a 1-0 contest.uwbadgers.com
