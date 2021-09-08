CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Helping the Welcome Co-op for Afghan Refugees

By Shea Parker
 5 days ago

News in the United States has recently been intensely focused on Afghanistan. But what’s actually happening there?. “When U.S. forces left Afghanistan, the […] government fell […] because we decided […] to talk to the Taliban […] and so that was a big mistake. So, when we pulled out [of Afghanistan] the Taliban kind of seized power very quickly […], so when it fell they took over and I mean they have full control of the government and education, whether people are going to get that or not, especially women. […] And they’re blocking off the airport right now and we still have US forces there so we’re trying to get them out, but we’re also trying to get people out who were interpreters and who helped the US government, but it seems to be kind of a big mess, and then ISIS got involved by bombing yesterday [August 27]. So it’s kind of a whole big mess, and I don’t think anyone really knows how many people […] are still stuck there,” said senior Natalie Grace Brown (’22).

