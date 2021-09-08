Culinary Group Launches New Division

San Diego-based Urban Kitchen Group, which consists of five Southern California Italian eateries, has launched a new division that will expand its market reach. Founded by Tracy Borkum in 1995, the culinary collective is behind Cucina Urbana in Bankers Hill, Cucina Sorella in Kensington and Cucina Enoteca locations in Del Mar, Irvine and Newport Beach. It also runs the Cucina retail wine program, where guests can hand select wines at retail price to enjoy with their meal for a minimal corkage free or for purchase to-go, as well as Urban Kitchen Catering, launched in 2004 and offering customized menus to its clients.