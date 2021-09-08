About $20,000 raised at tribute game for Ogden football coach Erik Thompson after ALS diagnosis

Approximately $20,000 was raised for Erik Thompson and his family last Friday at Ogden High’s football game in a tribute to the Ogden football coach who is battling ALS. The money came from a combination of outside donations, a portion of the game’s gate revenue and concessions — and, another $7,000 came in anticipation of Ogden School District superintendent Luke Rasmussen participating in the once-viral Ice Bucket Challenge, according to Bryant Thompson, Erik’s brother.