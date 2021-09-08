CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ogden, UT

About $20,000 raised at tribute game for Ogden football coach Erik Thompson after ALS diagnosis

Standard-Examiner
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApproximately $20,000 was raised for Erik Thompson and his family last Friday at Ogden High’s football game in a tribute to the Ogden football coach who is battling ALS. The money came from a combination of outside donations, a portion of the game’s gate revenue and concessions — and, another $7,000 came in anticipation of Ogden School District superintendent Luke Rasmussen participating in the once-viral Ice Bucket Challenge, according to Bryant Thompson, Erik’s brother.

www.standard.net

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ogden, UT
Society
City
Ogden, UT
City
Kearns, UT
Ogden, UT
Health
Local
Utah Sports
Local
Utah Society
Local
Utah Health
Ogden, UT
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Erik Thompson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Als#Football#Ice Bucket Challenge#Als#Ogden High#Ogden School District#Northridge High#Tigers#H0me#Kjzz
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

FBI releases first Sept. 11 document following Biden executive order

The FBI released its first document related to an investigation of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks Saturday night, less than 10 days after President Biden signed an executive order directing the Justice Department and related agencies to make some files public. The FBI released a heavily redacted 16-page report...
TennisPosted by
CNN

Emma Raducanu, US Open winner, finds new fans in China

Hong Kong (CNN) — China has a new sweetheart: 18-year-old US Open winner Emma Raducanu. The British tennis player defeated Canadian Leylah Fernandez in a straight-set victory on Saturday, becoming the youngest grand slam winner since Maria Sharapova won Wimbledon in 2004. Raducanu, who was born in Canada to a...
Atlanta, GAPosted by
The Hill

Gorillas at Atlanta zoo return positive COVID-19 tests

An Atlanta zoo announced on Friday that some of its gorillas had returned “presumptive positive test results” showing that they had COVID-19. Zoo officials explained that they became aware that the gorillas were sick after the animals started displaying several symptoms. “Recently, Gorilla Care Team members observed coughing, nasal discharge,...
Law EnforcementPosted by
The Hill

Capitol Police recommend disciplinary action for six officers

U.S. Capitol Police recommended disciplinary action in six officers following its internal investigation into the behavior of some members of the force who responded to the Jan. 6 attacks. In a statement released Saturday, Capitol Police said it opened 38 internal investigations related to the misconduct probe. Of those investigations,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy