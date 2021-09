PHILADELPHIA — It was a heartbreaker in McGonigle Hall tonight as the Temple volleyball team dropped a five-set marathon match to visiting Maryland on the opening day of the Hilton Philadelphia at Penn's Landing Cherry & White Challenge. The Terps won the 25-6, 21-25, 26-28, 25-21, 27-15 to move to 5-0 on the season, while Temple dips to 1-3. > "The players felt like they were flat in the first set without energy and no communication, and we can't start matches like that. We're going to dig ourselves into a hole and expend energy trying to get out of it.