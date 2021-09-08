CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

No working man's president

By THE WASHINGTON TIMES
Washington Times
 5 days ago

Joe Biden is clearly of the elitist class of hoity-toity progressives, as are his media acolytes who cover for his mistakes and (not surprisingly) their own. A successful politician must master the skill of retrospective rationalization by changing his story when mistakes occur, and he or she must do so without shame, as naturally as a snake sheds its skin. Progressive group think will provide all the cover their presidential pal requires, for both are part of the squirearchy, a sycophancy of upper-crusters, wealthy hangers-on and other inhabitants of Dante’s various circles of hell.

Joe Biden
#Working Man
Presidential Election
Politics
Elections
