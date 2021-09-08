Back on stage with BalletX’s Sunset, o639 Hours

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleBalletX returns to the Philadelphia stage on September 9, 2021, at the Suzanne Roberts Theatre with Matthew Neenan’s Sunset, o639 Hours. The full-length ballet is one of the company’s most popular pieces. Using dance, original music, and archival radio broadcasts, it tells the story of the ill-fated 1938 first mail flight from New Zealand to Hawaii. Musicians interact with the dancers on stage as they move from a jazzy New Year’s Eve party to an island greeting to the tragic grief of loss at home. Zachary Kapeluck returns as the Captain, and Francesca Forcella steps into the role of the wife. Audiences will also get their first look at the company’s new dancers, including Pete Leo Walker, previously at the Aspen Santa Fe Ballet.

