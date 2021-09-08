CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pleasanton, CA

Local Rotary Clubs partner with Nigeria

Pleasanton Weekly
 5 days ago

The Rotary Club of Pleasanton reached out to Nigeria to financially help with constructing 4 toilets at the Amator Secondary School in Abia State. The school has approximately 350 students and 15 staff with no toilet facilities available. The Pleasanton club partnered with the Rotary Club of Eziama-Sunrise with their club donating $2,000 + 2000 hrs. and the Pleasanton club donating $8,000. The project began in May, 2021 and will be completed September 10, 2021.

