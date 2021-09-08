The Hard Problem of Consciousness Has an Easy Part We Can Solve

In data science, we often want to test input or stimulus and see if that will have an impact on the outcome. But the black box problem sits in between to explain why the input has an impact on the outcome. AMO theory is a great way to solve this problem because AMO factors are thought of as a model for explaining the mechanism for predicting the outcome. AMO theory can be applied in many different areas such as human resource management (HRM), marketing, law enforcement, etc. In this blog, I will explain briefly what the theory is about and how it can be used in data science projects.