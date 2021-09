TBS has canceled Final Space after a three-season run. The series creator Olan Rogers announced the news in a YouTube video on Friday. "There's going to be no more Final Space. No Season 4 –– for now, at least, it's over. And you know there's only in Hollywood, there's only so many times you can survive a merger. As luck would have it, we survived one, but we couldn't survive number two. We couldn't survive the second merger," he said.