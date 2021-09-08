CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Baricitinib Does Not Cut COVID-19 Progression in Hospitalized Adults

 5 days ago

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 8, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- For hospitalized adults with COVID-19, treatment with baricitinib in addition to standard of care does not reduce the frequency of disease progression overall, but it is associated with reduced mortality, according to a study published online Sept. 1 in The Lancet Respiratory Medicine.

