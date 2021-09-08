Dorinda Medley from RHONY is Up & Adam in the Morning

Dorinda Medley has a great problem: Her legs are long. So long that she had to swap out her outfit last minute ahead of the launch of her book tour at New York’s Strand Book Store this past Thursday. To celebrate her autobiography, Make It Nice, Medley wanted to pick out a full Fendi look with a skirt—with the help of her personal shopper James Palazza—but the skirt wasn’t quite working. “I’m not tall enough to pull it off,” says Medley. “It was too much fabric. At the end of the day, I am not a big person. I am short-waisted, but I have long legs.” In lieu of the Fendi skirt, she wore a pair of Spanx. “I like to spend money where it is needed, not just because,” she says in reference to her high-low mix. Call these quippy insights Dorindaisms, a specialty of Medley’s that made her a reality star on Real Housewives of New York and make the prospect of her book so enticing.