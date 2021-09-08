Teenager arrested for DUI and Gross Vehicular Manslaughter after crash

Contra Costa, California – Two pedestrians lost their lives after being hit by a vehicle in Knightsen.

The accident occurred around 11:14 p.m. on Saturday at 8321 Byron Highway after a 2002 Subaru Impreza struck two pedestrians.

The pedestrians died at the scene as a result of the accident and were identified as 18-year-old Kassandra Sepulveda of Bay Point and 16-year-old Luis Esparza of Oakley.

The driver of the Subaru, 18-year-old Colby Sharver was taken into jail for Felony DUI driving and Gross Vehicular Manslaughter.