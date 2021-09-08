CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Art of Charcuterie

By Brittany Ross
Cover picture for the articleIt seems as though every well put together party isn’t complete without a charcuterie spread. Whether hosting Thanksgiving dinner, Galentine’s with your best girlfriends, a spur-of-the-moment neighborhood gathering or simply a date-night in, there’s a charcuterie board for every occasion. Putting together a spread is (almost) as fun as eating it. You might choose the classic route with dried meats, cheese and crackers, fruits and chocolates. Alternately, you can take the sweeter path and gather a spread of treats like gummy candies, powdered sugar doughnuts, chocolates and cookies. The options are endless.

