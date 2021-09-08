The Art of Charcuterie

A bunch of years ago, Abby and I started a catering company. We had already been doing a few small jobs but then decided to make it official, even if it was a side gig for both of us. We called our company Fishes & Loaves, the name coming from the story in the Gospels when Jesus feeds the 5,000 with simply five loaves of bread and two small fish. We thought about translating the name into French to sound a bit more posh, but fish in French is “poisson,” which is much too close to “poison” to use in the name of a catering company.