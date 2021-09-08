CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

A Fight for Women

By Gretchen Eichenberg
wacoan.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Beth Allison Barr walked out the doors of her local evangelical church almost five years ago — a church whose leaders had just fired her husband, a youth pastor, for challenging the church’s position on women not being allowed to serve as Sunday school teachers — you might like to think she never looked back.

www.wacoan.com

Comments / 1

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Women And Men#Baylor University#Evangelical Churches#Feminism#Focus On The Family#The Southern Baptist#First Baptist Church#Elm Mott#Christian#Brazos Press#Npr#The New Yorker#New Yorkers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Christianity
NewsBreak
Religion
Related
Texas Stateksfr.org

How One Indigenous Women-Led Org Is Fighting Texas' Abortion Ban

A new law went into effect last week in Texas, making almost all abortions functionally illegal in the state. Experts say this is the most restrictive abortion bill yet, leaving many people looking to places like New Mexico to seek care. Reporter Taylor Velazquez speaks with Indigenous Women Rising on...
ReligionPosted by
Deseret News

Despite his anger, this priest offered a prayer of peace at ground zero

A week after 9/11, Father Bruce Nieli was passing through New York City on his way to Greece and Turkey to lead a pilgrimage in the steps of St. Paul. While waiting out his layover at the Catholic church of Father Mychal Judge — the New York City Fire Department chaplain who had been killed in the collapse of the World Trade Center’s north tower — he felt a stirring in his heart.
ReligionWLBT

Jehovah’s Witnesses healthcare workers lean on faith to make it through pandemic

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - As Jehovah’s Witnesses, many frontline workers across the state are turning to faith to help with burnout during the COVID-19 pandemic. “Deaths from COVID-19 can be so random,” said Nicole Pace, a registered nurse from Holly Springs. “We’ve seen people come in with a small cough or a runny nose, who are otherwise healthy, that don’t recover like they should.”
Helena, MTmontanarightnow.com

Isabella Keeps Fighting

HELENA, Mont. - A girl named Isabella is fighting to keep vision in her left eye, but it isn’t the only thing she’s had to fight in her life. Isabella Price turns seven next month and has spent her life fighting whatever obstacles have come her way...at first, it was cancer, and now the next challenge is losing sight from her left eye.
ReligionLongview News-Journal

Kubricht: Christians: Saints or bullies?

Why do Christians act like saints and do so much good and then at times some Christians act like bullies?. John Dickson, an Australian professor of ancient history, dug into this issue from the first century to the present in a recent book, “Bullies and Saints. An Honest Look at the Good and Evil of Christian History.” He gives historical examples of both types of Christians and tries to understand this contradictory phenomenon. But he also observes that it is not just Christians who can play the role of bully, but other religions and secular movements can so as well.
Entertainmentthefilmstage.com

TIFF Review: To Kill the Beast Finds Women Fighting Fear in Atmospheric Feature Debut

A beast has arrived at a small town on the border between Argentina and Brazil. People talk about it being the spirit of an evil man transforming into different animals to stalk its prey. Women are told to be afraid just as they’re told they’ll be protected. Whether businessmen, men of God, or neighbors, no one will rest until the creature is caught. Except, of course, that it never will be. Because while we see it as a bull watching from the forest, we know this spirit actually takes its form from a different species. Its many faces come in the form of those businessmen, men of God, and neighbors. It feeds on tradition, power, and violence. And it will pounce unless its prey emboldens itself to fight back.
ReligionKilgore News Herald

Minister's Moment: Is it worth the cost?

“If anyone comes to Me and does not hate his father and mother, wife and children, brothers and sisters, yes, and his own life also, he cannot be My disciple. And whoever does not bear his cross and come after Me cannot be My disciple.” Luke 14:26-27 Why would anyone...
ReligionHerald-Press

RELIGION: Spiritual disciplines, pathway to godliness

Discipline is a word that conjures thoughts from our childhood. But, as Christians, the word discipline should take on a whole new meaning. Always remembering, discipline without direction is drudgery. In Paul’s words, “But have nothing to do with worldly fables fit only for old women. On the other hand, discipline yourself for the purpose of godliness.” For the next few weeks, we are going to explore, spiritual disciplines, specifically, Bible intake, prayer, worship, evangelism and stewardship.
ReligionBelief.Net

Why Nobody Wants to Go to Church Anymore

There's one more trend I'll mention I believe is having a devastating impact on the Church and most certainly contributing to its decline. You cannot tell Millennials that your church welcomes everybody -- that all can come to Jesus -- and then, when they come, what they find are few mixed races or no mixed couples. You cannot say, "Everybody is welcome here if, by that, you really mean, so long as you're like the rest of us, straight and in a traditional family." In the words of Rachel Evans, a millennial herself and a blogger for CNN, "Having been advertised to our whole lives, we millennials have highly sensitive BS meters." In other words, be real and be yourself. If everyone is not really equally welcomed to the table at your church, stop advertising that you are open to anyone. That is not only untrue, but Millennials can see through the façade and they will not stay in such a church.
Public HealthPosted by
MLive

Christian radio host who linked vaccines to ‘mark of the beast’ dies of COVID

Jimmy DeYoung, a Christian radio broadcaster from Tennessee who questioned the COVID-19 vaccines, died Sunday following a short battle with the virus. He was hospitalized with COVID-19 on Aug. 7, according to The Chattanoogan, and died from the virus eight days later. DeYoung operated Prophecy Today and his radio program was heard on more than 1,500 stations worldwide, according to his website.
DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Unexpected Foods That Are Forbidden In The Bible

When it comes to dietary restrictions observed for religious reasons, one of the most famous might be meat-free Fridays, especially during Lent. It's a rule that's been around for a long time: Even in the Middle Ages, people were finding creative ways around it. (Beaver, anyone?) It's definitely plucked right out of the Bible, isn't it?
Family Relationshipsparentherald.com

Heartbroken Childless Couple Return Adopted Daughter as Birth Parents Changed Minds

A childless couple from Virginia was left heartbroken after they were forced to return their adopted daughter to her biological parents because they changed their minds. Chris and Sarah Howell have been having a hard time conceiving a baby, so they turned to adoption to fulfill their dreams of having a family. Sarah relayed that they were thrilled to be matched with a newborn and enjoyed their new baby for five days when an unexpected call broke her heart.
SocietyBoston Herald

Franks: Fight for fairness a fight for better America

I have written dozens of op-eds since the death of George Floyd in an effort to help our country. Like Emmett Till, Floyd was an undistinguished black male who had an immense impact on race relations, not by the way he lived but by the way he died. Will it serve as a catalyst for change?

Comments / 0

Community Policy