Motorsports

Starlit Kart Racing

By Rockhead Estudios S.A.
 5 days ago

Come show your skills as a pilot and your intelligence to use the super powers of karts! With this perfect combination, …. Come show your skills as a pilot and your intelligence to use the super powers of karts! With this perfect combination, you will be the great Starlit Kart champion! Adrenaline fuels the mind-boggling races between heroes and villains from Starlit Adventures! Do you dare to join this team? Highlights: * Race on dozens of exciting tracks * Experience mud, rain and even night races * Win special challenges and battles against the Starlit bosses * Use superpowers and special items to turn disputes around * Collect beautiful customizable karts * Choose a category according to your pace (from 150cc to 600cc) Yes, you are able to feel all that adrenaline! Starlit Kart Racing is part of the Starlit franchise, which features free-to-play action and puzzle games for all ages available on mobile platforms and consoles. The fun is guaranteed by intelligent controls designed for a better experience with the adorable characters from the Starlit universe.

Video GamesTouchArcade

EmotiBalls

▪ Move the smiley balls so that three of the same color are next to each other - then they disappear to make room for th…. ▪ Move the smiley balls so that three of the same color are next to each other - then they disappear to make room for their friends. ▪ Don't let the pile of balls grow so high that one of them gets sawed! ▪ Unlock levels with higher difficulty, varying in obstacles, size and quantity of balls, speed of their accretion... ▪ Use fun boosters to help you when you get into trouble and make the game more fun. ▪ Sync your game easily between your devices. ▪ Compare your results on global leaderboards ▪ Easy and fun to play yet challenging to master. If you like match three games but miss a bit of action, you'll love EmotiBalls. The game is available exclusively for iOS, enjoy it!
Video GamesGematsu

The Idolmaster: Starlit Season goes gold

The Idolmaster: Starlit Season has gone gold, publisher Bandai Namco and developer ILCA announced. That means development is complete and the game is ready to enter mass production to meet its release date. Here is a commemorative artwork by Toshiyuki Kubooka:. The Idolmaster: Starlit Season is due out for PlayStation...
FIFAaltchar.com

Aliens: Fireteam Elite outsells Mario Kart 8: Deluxe - last week charts

GFK's software charts for all formats are in and here are is a quick overview of last week's numbers. Aliens: Fireteam Elite by Focus Home Interactive was the big winner and debuted at number one. This is the first time in three years Focus Home Interactive had a game chart this high. Aliens: Fireteam Elite was a smash hit with the PlayStation 5 crowd which is responsible for no less than 42 per cent of total sales. Next in line and eager to play Fireteam were Xbox Series X|S people who accounted for 31 per cent of traffic.
Video GamesTouchArcade

The Heroic Legend of Eagarlnia

Thank you for visiting the page of "The Heroic Legend of Eagarlnia", it's a premium game with no in-app-purchase which y…. Thank you for visiting the page of "The Heroic Legend of Eagarlnia", it's a premium game with no in-app-purchase which you can play offline! This is a light-weight "grand strategy" game with a unique original story background made by an indie team of 5. Although the gameplay is not exactly innovative, it represents our game producer's passion and understanding of the classic strategic games. With Eagarlnia, we hope to bring you an enjoyable single-player strategy game experience that you don't have to rush to make the better decision, but would be able to play wherever and whenever you are. The game first launched an early access PC version last October. After nearly a year of tuning, we finally achieved a 30-day rating of 90%+ positive feedback, and finally we felt comfortable to bring Eagarlnia to you on mobile consoles. You will enter a world of Swords & Magic, where there are countries with different characteristics and potential relationships, and you can choose to become the monarch of any country. Through wise management of your own territory, you will grow your economic and military strengths, and eventually conquer other countries and become the overlord of Eagarlnia. In addition to the rich and colorful heroic paintings and pixel-style fighting scenes, you will experience these 3 key features: 1. A story-rich fantasy world with 5 living races Every existence in the world of Eagarlnia has its own story where rivals could have been sworn brothers. You will gradually discover unknown relationships between the heroes, and along the way you will establish your own exclusive network, eventually conquering them all. 2. A customized gaming experience with more than 350+ heroes From the very beginning of the game, you will be able to customize the original settings of your country, the management of your wealth, the configuration of the AIs, etc. There are more than 350 heroes in the game, where you can have them join your force through visiting, lobbying and capturing. Some of them are incomparable in intelligence, some are brave, some are insidious and cunning, and some are despicable. Use them wisely to become a qualified ruler. Some special heroes even have their own special artifacts, which need to be unlocked by completing specific missions. 3. A game for creating your own epic story You can choose from 19 forces of different advantages and skills. You can grow your force through internal affairs management, development on wealth and strength, manipulating others through diplomatic tactics, acquiring talents from battlefield, dungeon adventure and many other ways awaiting your discovery. The game is also designed to have more than a hundred kinds of troops, of which reasonable matching and deployment is key to your vicotry. In addition, there are also hidden troops with powerful abilities packed with the mysterious powers for you to unlock. Finally, we are eager to know your feedback on the game through email to [email protected] or chat with us on Discord. If you like the game, it's much appreciated that you would leave us a good review and rating, which would really help and support our development team in future updates and optimization! Thank you!
Video GamesNintendo Life

Random: Modder Adds Mario Kart 8 Tracks To Microsoft Flight Simulator

Modders are taking Microsoft Flight Simulator on PC and Xbox Series X|S to new heights with some Nintendo-themed creations. Twitter user 'Illogicoma' decided to recreate tracks from Mario Kart 8 such as Mount Wario, Cloudtop Cruise, Moo Moo Meadows and even Rainbow Road. To get these tracks into Microsoft Flight...
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

Mario Kart Tour – Sydney Tour trailer

A venture through the land down under is the next Tour on the docket for players of Mario Kart Tour. A new kangaroo-themed Yoshi joins the adorable Koala Baby Mario on the pavement this time, so be sure to check out the trailer below to preview the courses and see the racers in action. Haven’t tried the game yet? Check out an overview after the break!
Canfield, OHSalem News Online

Race to the finish

Pine Grove Racer driven by Justin Irvine gets ahead of Adalias Mcmoney driven by Austin Hanners and Rockin Ramen driven by Crist Hershberger on the way to victory in the second race during Saturday’s harness racing at the Canfield Fair. (Salem News photo by Ron Firth)
Video Gamesvideogameschronicle.com

Review: London’s Chaos Karts brings video game racing to life

Londoners are blessed with plenty of distractions, but for video game players there’s probably nothing quite as enticing as Chaos Karts, which opens to the public for the first time on September 15. Founded by Tom Lionetti-Maguire, the creator of The Crystal Maze Live, Chaos Karts lets up to eight...
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Absurdly talented musicians perform a Mario Kart race's soundtrack in real-time

A group of talented musicians have released a wonderful video where they perform the soundtrack to a Mario Kart 8 race in real-time. As you can see in the highly rewatchable below video, the three-person group is made up of a keyboardist, a violinist, and a flautist. Starting at the beginning of the Mario Kart 8 race Mario Circuit, the musicians perform the opening jingle and countdown sounds flawlessly, and from there they launch into a cheerful rendition of the track's classic score. Here are the people from TikTok account arsene_et_jonas making one Mario Kart player's day and giving us all something to watch over and over.
Video Gamestrueachievements.com

Here are the Lemnis Gate Xbox achievements

We have just picked up the Lemnis Gate achievement list. There are 31 achievements worth a total of 1,000 Gamerscore, none of which are secret. The best defense is a good offense Make an opponent's operative kill themselves by deploying a shield in an online match 25. Bullseye Extravaganza As...
Roseburg, ORNRToday.com

Racing to victory

Umpqua Valley Composite Youth Mountain Bike Team is made up of grades 6-12, from Roseburg and surrounding areas. According to their Facebook page, “As members of the NICA Oregon League, our vision is to empower the lives of Oregon’s youth and communities through the sport of mountain biking.”. The team...
Madison, WImychicagoathlete.com

Race Review: Rockin’ Brews Races

On Saturday, September 4th, the Rockin’ Brews races took place in Madison, Wisconsin. Hosted by Madison Events, this Labor Day tradition is a favorite for many midwestern runners who came out to celebrate the unofficial end of summer. Distances offered included a full marathon, half marathon, half marathon walk, full...
Video GamesTouchArcade

Race Pro: Speed Car in Traffic

Race Pro is an endless racing game with incredible graphics and realistic driving control, in a city. Drive car through …. Race Pro is an endless racing game with incredible graphics and realistic driving control, in a city. Drive car through highway traffic, earn cash, upgrade your car and buy new ones. Complete career mode to show off your amazing car driving skills, and become the best professional driver. Instead of waiting in the traffic, overtake traffic cars at high speed. Go as fast as possible, as far as you can. Enjoy different modes of racing: carreer mode, police escape, infinite mode, against-time mode, free mode... Choose between cockpit view, third person view, or helicopter view. Customize your car by changing gear ratios, ride heights and wheel camber angles. Upgrade your engine, brakes, and handling for better performance. Race Pro: Speed Car Racer in Traffic is an addictive game for the fans of arcade racing and driving simulations. Try to be one of the fastest drivers in the world ! FEATURES - Career mode - 3D realistic cockpit view - Eye-catching 3D graphics - Smooth and realistic vehicle control - Turbo and nos acceleration - Detailed in-car view - Many different vehicle options and detailed modifications - 5 game modes: Endless, Double Direction, Against Time, Police Escape, Combo and carrier - 6 detailed environments: city night, suburb, desert, snowy, rainy... - Realistic drift physics - Multiplayer coming soon. - Take control of some amazing police cars (speed car, SUV and 4x4) - Rich traffic: Trucks, Buses, Vans, Pickups, SUVs & etc. - Lucky wheel to win incredible gifts GAMEPLAY - TUNINGS AND UPGRADES: Customize your car by changing gear ratios, ride heights and wheel camber angles. Upgrade your engine, brakes, and handling for better performance. Several body and rim colors are also available. - Tilt or Touch to steer - Nitro button to accelerate. Speed ​​is incredible ! - Camera view at different angles TIPS POINTS - The faster you go, the more points and money you earn. - Passing cars closer will earn extra points and money. - Long distances give you token for lucky wheel. - Driving in opposite direction in two-way mode gives extra score and cash Race Pro: Speed Car Racer in Traffic is the latest and one of the best arcade endless racing game !
Video GamesNintendo Life

UK Charts: Minecraft Blocks Mario Kart 8 Deluxe To Take Top Spot

The physical chart data for week ending 4th September is now in for the UK market, and in the absence of notable non-digital releases an old stager has re-taken top spot. No brand new titles cracked the top 10, with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe following up for the silver trophy. In a disappointing note for fans of the series, after its top 20 debut last week No More Heroes III is nowhere to be found in the top 40.
Video Gamesdbltap.com

Is Forspoken Coming to Xbox?

Forspoken is the upcoming fantasy RPG from Square Enix and Luminous Productions previously known as Project Athia. The game is expected to be a story-driven action RPG set in an ambitiously large and beautiful world. More information about the game's release and story were revealed during the PlayStation Showcase on Sept. 9. The game's main character is Frey and the showcase also gave fans a glimpse of what she is capable of.
Video Gameschristcenteredgamer.com

Downwell (PC)

Avaiable On: Windows, iOS, Android, Switch, PS4, PSVita. ESRB Rating: E10+ for Everyone 10+ (Fantasy Violence, Mild Blood) Number of Players: Single player, online leaderboard. Downwell is a clever little arcade-action game from 2015 about diving down a well. Why are you diving down a well? No explanation is given at the outset, but the reason is also a bit of surreal humor if you manage to make it to the end. It’s a title that cuts to the chase and explains exactly what’s going to happen without trying to sound pretentious or pad to a required word count like some poorly underpaid video game reviewer.
Video Gamesgamewatcher.com

Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector Getting DLC, New Game Modes, and More

Publisher Slitherine has announced that, following fan reaction that left it "amazed," Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector will receive new DLC, game modes, and more as part of its freshly revealed Year One roadmap of post-launch content. Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector's Year One roadmap will split upcoming DLC into two types, one focusing...
Video GamesGeekTyrant

Review: Battle With Elemental Layers In RIFTFORCE

Card games usually use a mana system and have some type of health or point system akin to Magic: The Gathering. However, Riftforce simplifies the battle system and turns its cards from creatures attacking a singular point to Chess-like pieces. I was genuinely surprised at how the level of strategy of placement of cards and drafting affected each game and made the experience far more challenging and rewarding than other card games.

