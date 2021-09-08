A New Chapter
Doug McDurham has years of experience in nonprofit management and a lifelong love of the arts. That’s part of what brings him joy in his new role as CEO of Art Center Waco. He began his new job August 9, joining the Art Center after nine years as director of strategy and programs at the Collaborative on Hunger and Poverty at Baylor University. Prior to that, he spent 13 years as CEO of Communities in Schools of the Heart of Texas. He’s married to Robin McDurham, who is CEO of Transformation Waco.www.wacoan.com
