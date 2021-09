Doctors are now seeing the impact of missed cancer screenings during the COVID-19 pandemic. Some screenings dropped by 90 percent at the beginning of the pandemic. “In the last two weeks, I’ve met at least one patient with advanced lung cancer, advanced breast cancer and advanced colon cancer who would have been eligible for a screening test within the last year and a half but did not have one,” said Dr. Carter Capra, an oncologist at Ascension St. Vincent’s.