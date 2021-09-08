CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is there a limit to the number of pro sports teams Vegas can support?

By Mick Akers
Cover picture for the articleFirst came the National Hockey League and the Vegas Golden Knights, who started playing in Southern Nevada in 2017. They were quickly followed the Aces of the Women’s National Basketball Association in 2018 and the National Football League’s Raiders in 2020. First came the National Hockey League and the Vegas...

NFLWashington Post

How Biden’s new vaccine mandate affects the NFL, MLB and other pro sports leagues

Leaders of the country’s major professional sports leagues expressed little consternation over the announcement of President Biden’s new vaccination mandate. The leagues, with high vaccination rates and strict protocols featuring frequent coronavirus testing, already have enacted policies that put them in compliance with — and beyond — the administration’s new requirements. To them, Biden’s directives amount to an attempt to bring the rest of the nation closer to what the sports leagues implemented long ago to remain operational amid the pandemic.
Las Vegas, NVnews3lv.com

New tourism numbers show Las Vegas winning streak continues

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority says its new numbers for July continue to point toward a full recovery for the valley’s tourism industry, Southern Nevada’s main economic engine. The LVCVA says Las Vegas hosted slightly more than 3.3-million visitors in July, reaching a pandemic...
NFLNew Haven Register

The Least-Vaccinated Pro Sports League? Surprisingly, It's Tennis.

Here’s a frustrating fact, courtesy of The New York Times: as the main draw of the U.S. Open kicks off at Flushing’s Billie Jean King National Tennis Center today, “adults in the stands [are] roughly twice as likely to be vaccinated as the players on court.”. While spectators 12 and...
Las Vegas, NVreviewjournal.com

Caesars Sports fires longtime Las Vegas bookmaker

Longtime Las Vegas bookmaker Nick Bogdanovich has been fired by Caesars Sports four months after Caesars Entertainment purchased William Hill for $4 billion and named Bogdanovich its vice president of trading. Bogdanovich, who was previously William Hill’s sportsbook director since 2012, confirmed Tuesday that he had been let go. “They...
NFLKTNV

Las Vegas Weekly sports talk: Raiders home opener

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We have hit September and football is in the air. The countdown is on for the Raiders Monday Night Football opener in Las Vegas against the Baltimore Ravens. It will be a tough test. The Raiders have a new defensive coordinator and he's bringing a new...
NFLtherams.com

Rams support Move United's USAWFL and Angel City Sports Wheelchair Football Team

Last Sunday, the Rams officially announced their support for Move United’s Wheelchair Football League (USAWFL) and the Angel City Sports Wheelchair Football Team by providing the LA-based team with jerseys and helmet decals. "We've never really partnered with an NFL team like this before," said Alvin Malave, Angel City Sports...
Las Vegas, NVbestoflasvegas.com

Allegiant unveils Raiders-themed plane in Las Vegas

The Raiders will be able to fly into enemy territory even when they’re not playing one of their NFL rivals. Las Vegas-based Allegiant Air unveiled its Raiders themed plane Wednesday at McCarran International Airport, decked out in silver and black with the Raiders’ infamous pirate logo on the tail of the plane and “Raider Nation” featured on the aircraft’s engine cowlings.
NFLPeninsula Daily News

SEATTLE SPORTS: Pro, college teams to require vaccinated status to attend

SEATTLE — Fans attending most pro sporting events in Seattle will soon be required to show proof they’ve been vaccinated against COVID-19 or that they’ve tested negative for the virus. The NFL’s Seahawks, MLS’s Sounders, NHL’s Kraken, the University of Washington and Washington State University all announced updated policies Tuesday...
Arizona Statelasvegasadvisor.com

Further growth projected for Vegas; Arizona sports betting upheld

As we await tomorrow’s reopening of Main Street Station, a set of projections comes from Deutsche Bank analyst Carlo Santarelli that should have Las Vegas casino owners rubbing their hands with glee. Mind you, Santarelli might be erring on the side of caution: He expected Las Vegas Strip casino winnings to rise 5% in July and they vaulted 46.5%. Nevertheless, he foresees 26% Strip growth (up from a previous 14%) once last month’s earnings are tallied. Elsewhere he sees a deceleration in the fevered pace of gambling revenue. Vegas locals will be up, but by just 6.5%, Missouri should be up 7%, Indiana will gain 14% and Ohio will boom 19%. The one area of implosion will be Louisiana, down 19% and the explanation is quite simple—Hurricane Ida. “While July GGR trends, helped in part by a favorable calendar which included two extra weekend days, were robust across all markets in terms of their rate of change relative to 2019, we expect August trends, as the calendar dynamic reverses, to show a deceleration,” Santarelli explained.
MLScwlasvegas.com

Las Vegas Lights FC offers free admission for Oakland sports fans

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas Lights FC are taking a big dig at the East Bay. The USL Championship soccer club announced a new promotion for its match against Oakland Roots SC on Wednesday. Called "Vegas Loves Oakland Sports Teams," the promotion will let anyone wearing a Raiders or...
GamblingPosted by
WDBO

Sphinx at Las Vegas casino sports Raiders eye patch

LAS VEGAS — Raiders fever continues to swell before the team’s NFL season opener against the Baltimore Ravens. Even a sphinx is rocking the silver and black. The Great Sphinx of Giza replica, located outside the Luxor Hotel & Casino on the Las Vegas Strip, was sporting a pirate patch over one of its eyes, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.
NFLulmhawkeyeonline.com

College experience not necessary for all pro sports

Professional sports require some form of experience to make the next step. The most common pathway is through college athletics. However, many athletes believe that there is no need to play at the college level. Instead they they feel they should go straight to the professional level. Current NBA star...
NFL247tempo.com

The Greatest Pro Sports Teams That Disappeared

While the franchises in the four major U.S. sports may seem like long-standing and solid institutions, many teams have failed or disappeared over the years. The history books of the National Football League, National Hockey League, National Basketball Association, and Major League Baseball are littered with long-forgotten franchises that once played at the highest levels of their sports.
Gamblingcdcgamingreports.com

Blue Wire studio begins producing sports podcasts at Wynn Las Vegas

It isn’t enough just to offer sports betting these days. Corporate executives are finding they need to find different ways to engage an audience. One way to do that is to connect the betting public to personalities who eat, drink and sleep sports and have developed a following through podcasts about sports.
Arizona Statetribunenewsnow.com

Arizona online sports betting sites open registration Saturday

PHOENIX– Saturday presented another milestone for Arizonans interested in placing bets on sporting events: online pre-registration. That’s when betting organizations including DraftKings and FanDuel launched their Arizona sites. They are enticing new members who register between Aug. 28 and Sept. 9 with rewards for early registration. Sports gambling in Arizona...
NBAPosted by
Hoops Rumors

NBA is willing to explore possibility of outdoor games

After the success that Major League Baseball had with its “Field of Dreams” game last month, the NBA has engaged in discussions about holding an outdoor event, writes Dan Feldman of NBC Sports. Evan Wasch, the league’s executive vice president of basketball strategy and analytics, discussed the possibility during a...
NFLEntrepreneur

HOFV Stock is a Picks-and-Shovel Play on the National Football League

I’ve been looking for an opportunity to write about the Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ:HOFV) for about a year. At that time, I spoke with the company’s CEO, Michael Crawford. Crawford’s vision is to make the area surrounding the Pro Football Hall of Fame into the “Disneyland of football.” And Crawford is a former Disney executive, so he has some knowledge of how to get that done.

