Is there a limit to the number of pro sports teams Vegas can support?

As we await tomorrow’s reopening of Main Street Station, a set of projections comes from Deutsche Bank analyst Carlo Santarelli that should have Las Vegas casino owners rubbing their hands with glee. Mind you, Santarelli might be erring on the side of caution: He expected Las Vegas Strip casino winnings to rise 5% in July and they vaulted 46.5%. Nevertheless, he foresees 26% Strip growth (up from a previous 14%) once last month’s earnings are tallied. Elsewhere he sees a deceleration in the fevered pace of gambling revenue. Vegas locals will be up, but by just 6.5%, Missouri should be up 7%, Indiana will gain 14% and Ohio will boom 19%. The one area of implosion will be Louisiana, down 19% and the explanation is quite simple—Hurricane Ida. “While July GGR trends, helped in part by a favorable calendar which included two extra weekend days, were robust across all markets in terms of their rate of change relative to 2019, we expect August trends, as the calendar dynamic reverses, to show a deceleration,” Santarelli explained.