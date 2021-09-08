CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company Announces Collaboration with Full Circle Productions Presented by Zoellner Center for the Arts

(BETHLEHEM, PA) -- The Zoellner Center for the Arts will showcase a groundbreaking collaboration of two legendary dance troupe: Full Circle Productions headed by renowned hip-hop master choreographers Kwikstep and Rokafella, and the Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company, led by choreographer Nai-Ni Chen. In the midst of the pandemic, the choreographers...

