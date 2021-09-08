Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company Announces Collaboration with Full Circle Productions Presented by Zoellner Center for the Arts

Tickets On Sale Now for An Evening with Sarah Jones and Yonder Mountain String Band with the Del McCoury Band. BOONE, NC — The Schaefer Center Presents performing arts series, presented by Appalachian State University’s Office of Arts and Cultural Programs, proudly announces its 2021-22 season. The academic year series offers students, faculty, staff and the community a diverse array of music, theatre and dance designed to enrich the cultural landscape of the campus and surrounding area. October and November feature two in-person events at the Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts: Broadway’s Tony-winning actor-writer Sarah Jones in a one-woman performance, An Evening with Sarah Jones, which offers a livestream option; and two of bluegrass music’s best, Yonder Mountain String Band and the Del McCoury Band, in a double-bill concert that also features a livestream option. A free virtual YouTube Live round-table discussion with award-winning author-artist Nora Krug, held in conjunction with App State’s Common Reading program, kicks off the season in September. The fall events are on sale now; tickets for the spring season (which welcomes Nobuntu, BalletX and Rosanne Cash) go on sale later in the year.