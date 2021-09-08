CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopewell, NJ

Suicide Prevention Awareness Month- Warning Signs and Risk Factors

 5 days ago

If you or someone you know is in an emergency, call The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255) or call 911 immediately. According to the CDC and NIMH, suicide rates have increased by 35% since 1999. More than 48,000 lives were lost to suicide in 2018 alone. Comments or thoughts about suicide — also known as suicidal ideation — can begin small like, "I wish I wasn't here" or "Nothing matters." But over time, they can become more explicit and dangerous.

