HFC has been named a Gold-Level Veteran-Friendly School for the fourth year. This honor was first bestowed upon the College in October 2017 by the Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency (MVAA). HFC was given Gold-Level status for three consecutive years, then the pandemic occurred, forcing HFC to move all its operations online. Now that HFC students and employees have begun returning to campus and offering services in-person, the College has once again been awarded Gold-Level status.