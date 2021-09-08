15 Charming Cottage Style Homes

Who says home has to be stationary? Here are five ways to incorporate your travels into your home through design. Travel is transient; the design of a home's interior? Probably less so. Furniture and furnishings, by virtue of their sheer weight, impose a certain sense of rigidity and permanence on the places we call home. Still, this feeling of stasis implied by "home" doesn't mean that travel and design are at loggerheads with each other. In fact, one of the most adept ways to milk intransience out of our fleeting forays into the world is to incorporate our travels into our daily lives. And one surefire way to create a space in which you can travel in situ—one that has the capacity to draw you out beyond your four walls and transport you into the vastness of your memories or dreams of far-flung places—is to bring those places home, so to speak.