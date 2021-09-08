CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

15 Charming Cottage Style Homes

By Sarah Lyon
thespruce.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDreaming of owning a cottage one day? We don't blame you! We'll let you in on a fun fact: cottages are really just small houses, and they come in many different styles—some take cues from English homes, others are Cape Cod style, and some convey farmhouse elements, just to name a few. You'll find cottages in all parts of the world, and even within the United States, certain styles are more popular in specific regions. We've rounded up 15 cottage homes that make us smile and are guaranteed to inspire you, too.

www.thespruce.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#White Cottage#Cottage Homes#Weather#Stone Stone#English#Moss Moment Cottages#Rockin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Related
Interior DesignPosted by
Taste Of Home

This Is What the Little Doors in Old Houses Are Really For

For those of us that live in old houses—from before the 1950s—there are design quirks that act as conversation starters. Even though we’re scratching our heads at some old home features, they were perfectly functional 75 years ago. But those details don’t make the most sense now. There’s no need to have a coal door or an icebox door today, right?
Interior Designdigsdigs.com

33 Lovely Greige Living Room Decor Ideas

Neutral colors are the leaders for home decor because they work as colors that bring balance and are an ideal canvas for brighter shades. On the other hand, neutrals may seem boring and uninteresting, especially if not supported with various textures. But there’s a solution! Choose a fresh and non-cheesy neutral hue that will dominate in your room making it a soothing space and becoming a perfect frame for bold and intense colors, and this is greige.
Interior Designrealtor.com

‘Home Work’ Reveals What Makes a Bedroom Beautiful

Candis and Andy Meredith, the hosts of Magnolia Network’s “Home Work,” have been busy turning an old 1907 Utah schoolhouse into a home for their family. They’ve worked hard on the kitchen, the den, and the guest rooms. Now, they’re finally carving out a special spot just for the two of them: an epic bedroom suite.
Interior DesignKTEN.com

HOW FIREPLACE MANTEL STRAPS CAN ADD STYLE TO YOUR HOME

Originally Posted On: How Fireplace Mantel Straps Can Add Style to Your Home – Old West Iron. Your home should stand out from the crowd. In a world where well-decorated interiors are becoming more of the norm, it’s easy for your interior design to look like your friends’, family’s, and strangers’ homes.
Interior DesignApartment Therapy

This New Rug Trend Is Affordable, Stylish, and Easy to Incorporate into Any Decor Style

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. When designers and DIYers alike find a furnishing that’s sophisticated, complements a number of aesthetics, and is extremely durable, they become fans for life. From all of my reporting and scouting on home decor over the past few years, I can tell you with total confidence that that’s exactly how the design world at large feels about natural fiber rugs made of jute and sisal.
Interior DesignPosted by
Apartment Therapy

This HGTV Star Suggests Painting Your Lower Cabinets This Color to Add Warmth Into the Kitchen

Painting kitchen cabinets has been one of the most executed DIYs over the last year. And it’s not hard to see why: with everyone staying at home more, there’s a desire to breathe new life into the most used spaces. And when it comes to easy ways to brighten up the kitchen, painting your cabinets is the way to go. However, with so many options out there, settling on a paint color can be extremely difficult — so let HGTV star and interior designer Breegan Jane make it easy for you.
Interior DesignApartment Therapy

Before and After: A Colorful $700 Redo Made My Rental Bedroom Feel Like Home

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. When I moved into my new rental apartment in January of 2021, the world was still on pause, and the winter blues were hitting me pretty hard. I missed traveling and I missed being social with my friends, and being surrounded by my bare bedroom’s white walls wasn’t helping.
Interior Designthespruce.com

How to Do Victorian Interior Decor the Sophisticated Way

Ornate brass mirrors, upholstered settees, and glistening chandeliers are all key elements of Victorian interior design that remain popular in today's homes. However, while decorating in the Victorian style, it can oftentimes be difficult to ensure that one's space retains a contemporary aesthetic while paying homage to this magnificent era. After all, too many antique pieces can accidentally convey a stuffy, dated feel, which should be avoided at all costs.
Interior Designdigsdigs.com

30 Timeless Greige Bathroom Decor Ideas

What color palette to choose for home decor? Don’t know? Puzzling over it? No worries, there’s always a good idea – neutrals! Neutrals never go out of style, they look chic, they can be all-different and they match any decor style and them you choose. Today we are looking at one of the most non-cheesy, very timeless and cool neutral shade, and this is greige.
Interior DesignApartment Therapy

An 1897 Victorian-Style Home Has DIY Wall Treatments and Gorgeous Furnishings

Tell us a little (or a lot) about your home and the people who live there: We bought this house 18 months ago; we were first-time buyers. We tried to buy two houses before this one, but neither worked out. We wanted a period property so we could inject some character back into it, which is what I’ve spent the last year and a half trying to do!
Highland Park, TXDallas News

Take a look at this 5-bedroom home from the 1920s on one of the French streets in Highland Park

Looking for a classic, French-style home to call your own? This property at 4517 Lorraine Ave. in Highland Park offers just that, plus five bedrooms, four bathrooms and one half-bathroom. The 5,630-square-foot home was originally built in 1929 and has plenty of old-world charm like arched doorways, detailed fireplace surrounds and a stained glass window along the staircase.
Interior Designgoodhousekeeping.com

30 Dreamy White Bedrooms That Show Off The Shade's Unrivaled Versatility

Peaceful, serene, cathartic—the adjectives to describe a white bedroom are plentiful. Designers aiming to create restorative and rejuvenating bedrooms are no stranger to forgoing color in favor of a white palette. When applied right, white and its many constituents—see: ivory, cream, ecru—are every bit as expressive as their more colorful counterparts. While some are fond of going white-on-white, others are fans of pairing white with high-contrast hues like black or blue. Still, others prefer partnering it with whispers of color to cue up a dreamy retreat that goes as easy on the eyes as it does on the soul.
Interior Designthespruce.com

What Is Shabby Chic Style and How Can It Shine In Your Home?

Perhaps you grew up in a shabby chic style home and are now outfitting your own place with furniture and decor that falls within this aesthetic. The shabby chic look has been a favorite for quite some time, having risen to popularity in the late 1980s. We spoke with interior designers who shared more about the style's history and its key characteristics. They also provided many useful tips for decorating your own shabby chic home.
Home & Gardenhomecrux.com

100+ Best Tiny Houses that Showcase Glamour of Small Living

In times when lifestyle is measured in expensive cars and waterfront villas spanning across several acres, the tiny house movement is all about living in spaces not more than a couple of hundred square feet. If you are planning to downsize, here are some best tiny houses to fuel your inspiration and creativity.
Interior Designarchitectureartdesigns.com

10 Ideas On Modern House Colors

Thousands of colors to choose from, but when it comes to defining which color to paint the facade, you can’t get anywhere, right? With so many options this is more than normal. But luckily, there will always be a modern home color guide like this one here to help and inspire you.
Interior DesignReal Simple

5 Ways to Infuse Your Home Decor With a Sense of Wanderlust

Who says home has to be stationary? Here are five ways to incorporate your travels into your home through design. Travel is transient; the design of a home's interior? Probably less so. Furniture and furnishings, by virtue of their sheer weight, impose a certain sense of rigidity and permanence on the places we call home. Still, this feeling of stasis implied by "home" doesn't mean that travel and design are at loggerheads with each other. In fact, one of the most adept ways to milk intransience out of our fleeting forays into the world is to incorporate our travels into our daily lives. And one surefire way to create a space in which you can travel in situ—one that has the capacity to draw you out beyond your four walls and transport you into the vastness of your memories or dreams of far-flung places—is to bring those places home, so to speak.
Interior Designfoxcitiesmagazine.com

The Art of the Entryway

As the popular adage goes, you never get a second chance to make a first impression. This is not only applicable in how we represent ourselves through dress, attitude and appearance, but also to the outside world through the aesthetic of our homes. The entryway of the home is the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy