CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Welcome to the Digital Restaurant Revolution

By Danny Klein
fsrmagazine.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite COVID-19’s acceleration of contactless options, robotics, automation, AI, and every tech-fueled corner of foodservice imaginable, hospitality isn’t going the way of the floppy disk for restaurants. In truth, you could argue it’s never been more paramount given the blurring lines between fast casual and quick service, across channels like drive-thru and curbside, and how full-service brands are being asked to deliver convenience and experience, and make it worth the added price of admission.

www.fsrmagazine.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#U S Consumers#Food Drink#Ai#Covid#Tgi Fridays#Imotions#Usf#Cmsi#Paytronix Systems#Pymnts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Mobile Apps
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Starbucks
NewsBreak
Longevity
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS New York

With Federal Unemployment Benefits Expired, Restaurant Industry Ready To Roll Out Welcome Mat To Job Seekers

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Unemployment benefits for millions of Americans ended on Monday. The $300 federal supplement expired. For many who can’t find work, it’s a big blow. But as CBS2’s Nick Caloway reported, it could be good news for many small businesses experiencing a staffing shortage. READ MORE: Fourth Stimulus Check: Will Another Relief Payment Go Out In 2021? Recent college graduate Georgia Fewell is new to the restaurant industry, with just two months on the job. “Well, I think after the pandemic we were all feeling pretty lonely. And one of the things I wanted to get back involved in was the people,” Fewell...
Restaurantsmodernrestaurantmanagement.com

Unlock Customer Loyalty with Digital CX: Three Ways Restaurants Can Take Action

There’s no doubt the coronavirus pandemic wreaked havoc on the restaurant industry, making the past fifteen months a never-ending uphill battle. Amid the chaos of mandatory lockdowns and wavering safety regulations, only the most adaptable were able to stay afloat. In fact, nearly one in six restaurants closed their doors in some capacity last year. Restaurants that fought to hang on were faced with a plethora of challenges. Following new health guidelines all while remaining profitable meant thinking beyond plexiglass dividers and social distancing signage.
StocksStreet.Com

Digital Revolution Boosts Accenture Stock

Investing well means seeing opportunities in chaos. It is also vital to find the businesses that directly benefit by providing solutions. A New York Times story on Tuesday revealed that Accenture (ACN), the giant consulting company employs 5,800 content moderators for Facebook (FB). The contract is worth $500 million annually.
Food & Drinksfsrmagazine.com

Mongolian Concepts Names Gregg Majewski CEO

Mongolian Concepts, the nation’s largest Mongolian stir-fry restaurant group, has announced the appointment of Gregg Majewski as its new Chief Executive Officer. “When presented with the opportunity to reinvigorate not one, but three iconic restaurant concepts, I couldn’t say no. I had been on the hunt for a unique, stand-out restaurant that values customization, and the Mongolian Concepts are just that,” says Majewski. “Our customers can make their culinary visions come to life in our restaurants, and I’m eager to invest and upgrade each brand – not only by refreshing the ingredients we use but also by building a championship team.”
RestaurantsMySanAntonio

Here's what restaurants need to take advantage of digitization

The main barrier in the success of the digitization of restaurants is that it has been half because they have not placed it as one of their priorities: they have focused on the wrong problems or partial solutions, generating loss of data, profitability and the possibility to attract new digital diners.
Technologyhomecaremag.com

The Automation Revolution

3 types of technology bringing real change to care—quickly. The one constant in homecare is change, and change is coming as fast as ever. Recent mergers demonstrate the promise of technology in solving the perennial problems in the homecare industry: staffing, increased demand for services, and increased expense and complexity of delivering care in the home. And did we mention staffing?
EconomyMySanAntonio

The hybrid work revolution is already transforming economies

Even in the 19th century, workers were beginning to resent the grind of office life. "You don't know how wearisome it is to breathe the air of four pent walls without relief, day after day," British essayist Charles Lamb wrote in a letter to poet William Wordsworth back in 1822, railing against his toil in the East India Company's office in Leadenhall Street, London.
Industryfsrmagazine.com

Council of Hotel and Restaurant Trainers Teams with SparkLearn

The Council of Hotel and Restaurant Trainers (CHART) announced a new sponsor relationship with SparkLearn, a communications and training platform helping hospitality companies streamline content delivery to their workforce. “Hospitality trainers and human resources professionals are looking for the latest solutions in learning and development,” says CHART President Serah Morrissey....
Thrive Global

Alvin Crawford of Revolution Foods: “Humanity”

Although I believe there are more, the five things that need to be done to address this problem would include lobbying, funding, discussing, debating and collaborating to solve and address the limited access to healthy and affordable food options. The one thing that I ask, while less tactical, is that...
Restaurantsfsrmagazine.com

Grimaldi’s Pizzeria to Unveil Fall Favorites Menu on September 14

To celebrate the changing weather and fall foliage, Grimaldi’s Pizzeria is launching its Fall Favorites menu on September 14. The seasonal menu incorporates cozy, cold weather-inspired dishes including a spicy Buffalo Chicken Pizza and hearty romaine “Wedge” Salad, along with specialty cheesecakes and cocktails. Buffalo Chicken Pizza – Grimaldi’s signature...
Restaurantsfsrmagazine.com

Black Tap to Offer Free Burgers on National Cheeseburger Day

Award-winning burger joint Black Tap is going big this National Cheeseburger Day and giving out free All-American burgers across the world. On Saturday, September 18, each participating Black Tap location will be offering a bounce back for a free All-American burger with any purchase (food or drink) for the first 100 people who enter their email address on Black Tap’s dedicated National Cheeseburger Day website. And that’s not all. If they aren’t one of the lucky hundred, they will still win a coupon for a complimentary classic shake with purchase of any entree (burger, sandwich, or salad). Both coupons are redeemable for 30 days after receipt. Guests can share their excitement surrounding the delicious celebration from California to Dubai on social media by tagging #BlackTapThat and #NationalCheeseburgerDay. Follow @blacktapnyc for updates and go to https://promos.blacktap.com/bt-national-cheeseburger-day/ at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, September 18 for a chance to win.
Technologycrowdfundinsider.com

Digital Banking Platform Revolut Now Live in 13 EU Nations, Company Continues to Expand, Add New Features

Digital bank Revolut notes that if you’re looking for more security and more innovative products, then you should consider joining their platform. Revolut Bank is currently live in 13 European Union nations and they continue adding new countries to the list, the Fintech Unicorn confirmed in a recent blog post. If you join Revolut Bank, your funds will be protected under the Deposit Guarantee Scheme and you’ll be “one of the first” to access their latest banking products in the future, such as loans and credit cards which are now being offered to clients in Lithuania and Poland.
Businesstippnews.com

Lime Group, LLC to offer customized digital marketing services

FLORENCE, Ala., Sept. 10, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — As a result of continued growth and client success, Lime Group, LLC, will begin offering marketing services tailored to specific business’ needs and goals. In the past, Lime Group has offered a flat rate for access to all of their resources from...
Public Healthfox5ny.com

Say hello to 'Mu': New coronavirus strain arrives in the U.S.

Alpha, Beta, Gamma, Delta, and now Mu. Mu is another strain of the coronavirus and it has arrived in the United States. "What we know and what has been concerning is that this variant shares eight mutations with other variants of concern that we've seen beta and delta in particular, which seem to increase transmissibility," says Dr. Stephanie Silvera, epidemiologist, and professor of public health at Montclair State University.

Comments / 0

Community Policy