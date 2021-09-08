Welcome to the Digital Restaurant Revolution

Award-winning burger joint Black Tap is going big this National Cheeseburger Day and giving out free All-American burgers across the world. On Saturday, September 18, each participating Black Tap location will be offering a bounce back for a free All-American burger with any purchase (food or drink) for the first 100 people who enter their email address on Black Tap’s dedicated National Cheeseburger Day website. And that’s not all. If they aren’t one of the lucky hundred, they will still win a coupon for a complimentary classic shake with purchase of any entree (burger, sandwich, or salad). Both coupons are redeemable for 30 days after receipt. Guests can share their excitement surrounding the delicious celebration from California to Dubai on social media by tagging #BlackTapThat and #NationalCheeseburgerDay. Follow @blacktapnyc for updates and go to https://promos.blacktap.com/bt-national-cheeseburger-day/ at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, September 18 for a chance to win.