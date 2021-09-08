Welcome to the Digital Restaurant Revolution
Despite COVID-19’s acceleration of contactless options, robotics, automation, AI, and every tech-fueled corner of foodservice imaginable, hospitality isn’t going the way of the floppy disk for restaurants. In truth, you could argue it’s never been more paramount given the blurring lines between fast casual and quick service, across channels like drive-thru and curbside, and how full-service brands are being asked to deliver convenience and experience, and make it worth the added price of admission.www.fsrmagazine.com
Comments / 0