When we argue over genetically engineered crops and pesticides in the developed world, the outcome of the debate doesn't determine whether or not we go hungry. Restricting and banning the technologies farmers utilize can have very serious repercussions, but we've yet to experience many of these; most of us live within minutes of multiple grocery stores stocked full of almost any food we could want. We have so much to eat that even the poorest among us are battling obesity. [1]