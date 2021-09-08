CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
KCDC breaks ground on future Head Start facility at Western Heights

Cover picture for the articleKnoxville’s Community Development Corporation (KCDC), along with business and community leaders and members of the Western Heights community and Beaumont neighborhood, officially break ground Sept. 8 on a Head Start facility that will provide comprehensive preschool programs for the area’s children. Ceremony participants include, from left: Knox County Commission member Dasha Lundy; KCDC board chair Bob Whetsel and board members Robyn McAdoo, Kanika White, Kimberly Henry and Scott Broyles; Brad Peters, vice president of development and legal services for KCDC; Knoxville Vice Mayor Gwen McKenzie; Knoxville City Council member Janet Testerman; Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon; Knoxville-Knox County Community Action Committee Executive Director Barbara Kelly and board chair Virginia Anagnost; Head Start Director Nancy Thomas; KCDC Executive Director and CEO Ben Bentley; Jonathan Mayfield of Home Federal Bank; John Thurman of McCarty Holsaple McCarty; Bart Jenkins of Jenkins & Stiles; and Rick Blackburn of Blackburn Development Group.

