The former UFC star Nick Diaz recently took to his Instagram account and posted a video clip in which he can be seen throwing punches in the air. He captioned:. Diaz is confident ahead of his fight against Robbie Lawler. In two weeks, the Stockton native will take on the former welterweight champion at UFC 266. Having been away from the fight game for well over six years, Diaz is seemingly fearless of having ring rust. The 38-year-old feels "unstoppable" and believes he is "way more of a dangerous" fighter than he was in 2004 when he finished Lawler.