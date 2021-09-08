US Open: Carlos Alcaraz abruptly retires from match against Felix Auger-Aliassime

NEW YORK — Carlos Alcaraz, the 18-year-old Spaniard who set the U.S. Open aflame last Friday with an upset win over No. 3 seed Stefanos Tsitsipas, abruptly retired from his quarterfinal match Tuesday night against No. 12 seed Felix Auger-Aliassime while trailing 6-2, 3-1. Auger-Aliassime, the much-hyped 21-year-old Canadian who has steadily progressed up the rankings over the past two years, advances to his first Grand Slam semifinal where he’ll face No. 2 seed Daniil Medvedev.