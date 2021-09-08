AG Ferguson: Renton-based debt collector will pay more than $1.6M over deceptive letters

Full restitution to 1,400 Washingtonians who made payments for old, legally unenforceable debts. SEATTLE — Attorney General Bob Ferguson today announced that Renton-based collection agency Convergent will pay more than $1.6 million over misleading letters it sent to Washingtonians. The letters contained “settlement offers” to settle debts, including student loans, but failed to disclose that Convergent could not enforce the debt in court. The term “settlement offer” deceptively suggested the possibility of litigation to collect the debt. As a result of the Attorney General’s case, the 1,405 Washingtonians who sent money to Convergent will get back the money they sent to the company, plus interest — a total of nearly $710,000.